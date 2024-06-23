WATCH: Alia Bhatt has ‘leg’ day in gym; her intense training will give you major Sunday motivation

Alia Bhatt is immensely dedicated to her fitness and is often spotted going to her gym sessions by the paparazzi. As the actress is busy preparing for the release of her movie Jigra and training for her YRF Spy Universe film, she engaged in an intense Sunday workout session.

Alia offered a glimpse into her leg day in the gym. Her workout is bound to give you major motivation.

Alia Bhatt’s Sunday workout session will give you fitness goals

Today, June 23, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video from her latest workout in the gym. In the clip, Alia, dressed in her gym attire, was seen lifting a heavy weight with the focus of the exercise on her legs. Her fitness trainer was also present in the video, cheering and motivating her.

Alia captioned the clip, “On Sundays we do legs,” accompanied by a weightlifter emoji.

Have a look at Alia’s story!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s cruise pre-wedding

Alia Bhatt was recently in Europe along with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. They attended the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant which took place on a cruise around Italy and France from May 29 to June 1.

Alia also shared an adorable picture of Ranbir and Raha from that trip in a belated Father’s Day post.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

On the work front, Alia has the action thriller Jigra lined up for release on October 11, during the festive Dussehra weekend. In the Vasan Bala directorial, The Archies actor Vedang Raina will be playing the role of Alia’s brother. Their sibling relationship lies at the core of the film.

The talented actress is also set to start shooting for the YRF Spy Universe movie very soon along with Sharvari Wagh. It is a two female led action movie with Bobby Deol as the antagonist.

Another big project in Alia’s lineup is Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It will be helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

