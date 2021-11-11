WATCH: Alia Bhatt indulges in a rapid fire round with Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani sets

Karan Johar’s rapid-fire sessions are equally popular as his selfies, pouts, and films. A much-loved segment of his chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’, the filmmaker treated fans to an impromptu version of the quick question and answer round with Alia Bhatt. A few moments back, Karan took to his social media handle and posted a video where he can be seen asking some really fun questions to Alia Bhatt aka Rani, as they spend some time off on the sets of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Some time back, Karan took to his Instagram handle and posted a video featuring Alia Bhatt where they can be seen having a rapid-fire session. Karan starts the video with the question, “We’re shooting for…”, to which Alia answers with a fumble, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. Karan then asks her where Rocky i.e., Ranveer Singh is. Alia first says, “Rocky is shooting”, and then quickly corrects herself and says, “working out”. Karan teases Alia for her slip of the tongue and says that these are not trick questions. Alia replies with a laugh that she does not like rapid fires. Karan then asks her about her favorite songs of the season. The actress quickly answers with ‘Lover’ and ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’.

As the rapid-fire continues, Alia reveals that she has been loving watching the series “Succession”, and that a moment on Instagram that really moved her was Karan Johar winning the Padma Shri Award recently.

Talking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will mark Karan Johar’s comeback as a director after five years. The film is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios and has Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in supporting roles. It is slated to release in 2022.

