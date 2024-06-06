WATCH: Alia Bhatt is impressed by Ranbir Kapoor’s strength training; Arjun Kapoor gives it thumbs up

Ranbir Kapoor might not be official on social media, but he never fails to create a buzz with his appearance and training videos. Minutes ago, his trainer dropped a clip of the Animal actor training like a beast.

As Kapoor learned and aced a new skill at the gym, his wife Alia Bhatt showed her appreciation for him. Arjun Kapoor also reacted to the video. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor react as Ranbir Kapoor learns a new skill at the gym

After giving two back-to-back hits last year, Ranbir Kapoor is all yet to feature in a multiple-starrer movie titled Ramayana. While juggling his busy shoot schedule and keeping a log of his under-construction Bandra house, the actor doesn’t forget to squeeze in some time to hit the gym.

Minutes ago, his personal trainer took to Instagram and shared a video in which the Animal actor can be seen showcasing his strength training prowess. Donning a gray gunji with blue shorts and a pair of sports shoes, the actor was all set to hit the rings and perform gymnastics like a pro.

According to his coach, Ranbir learned a new skill on this ‘new day’ but looking at how perfectly he aced the training, it doesn’t feel like it’s his first attempt with the rings.

Check out the video below:

While his fans were impressed by his strength training, Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt also gave it a thumbs up. She was joined by Arjun Kapoor who also liked the video.

Take a look:

A couple of weeks ago, another fitness coach dropped then and now pictures of the actor’s transformation for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Along with the images, the trainer also penned that the actor worked on that body for 3 years.

He wrote, “It was all hard work over a period of 3 plus years. Nothing is ever achieved by taking short cuts in life. Clarity and a vision of the end goal with a proper planned and structured program to reach to that goal is essential. Then again, if you dint have the WILL, DESCIPLINE, CONSISTENCY and the FIRE to achieve the goals, no amount of planning and structure will help. It was a beautiful journey and I wish you #ranbirkapoor all the best for the next blockbuster success #ramayana #ramayanthefilm.”

Take a look:

Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Rama in his upcoming movie Ramayana with Sai Pallavi. KGF actor Yash is also expected to play Ravana in Nitish Tiwari’s movie.

