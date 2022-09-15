WATCH: Alia Bhatt joins Heart of Stone co-star Jamie Dornan for a fan event promo; Says 'It's all heart'

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses in tinsel town. She is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra, which was released in the theatres on September 9, 2022. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Alia is all set for her big Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone, which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead.

Now, Netflix is back with their yearly global fan event Tudum featuring the most beloved and popular stars globally. On Thursday, Alia shared the promo on her social media handle, in which she is seen sharing the screen space with Jamie. She asks him, ‘Are you ready?’ Meanwhile, the Thudum event will feature fans' Hollywood shows like The Crown, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, and more. It will also include several Indian shows and movies, such as Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film Qala alongside Tripti Dimri, Monica, O My Darling, Guns & Gulaabs, Khufiya and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.