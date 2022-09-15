WATCH: Alia Bhatt joins Heart of Stone co-star Jamie Dornan for a fan event promo; Says 'It's all heart'
Alia Bhatt will make her Hollywood debut with 'Heart Of Stone.'
Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses in tinsel town. She is currently basking in the success of Brahmastra, which was released in the theatres on September 9, 2022. The film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy. The Ayan Mukerji directorial has been released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Alia is all set for her big Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone, which also features Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead.
Now, Netflix is back with their yearly global fan event Tudum featuring the most beloved and popular stars globally. On Thursday, Alia shared the promo on her social media handle, in which she is seen sharing the screen space with Jamie. She asks him, ‘Are you ready?’ Meanwhile, the Thudum event will feature fans' Hollywood shows like The Crown, Money Heist, Emily in Paris, and more. It will also include several Indian shows and movies, such as Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film Qala alongside Tripti Dimri, Monica, O My Darling, Guns & Gulaabs, Khufiya and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.
Check it out:
Heart of Stone, a spy thriller helmed by Tom Harper. It is co-produced by Skydance Media, Mockingbird Pictures and Pilot Wave. Alia, who wrapped her Heart Of Stone schedule in July 2022, shared photos from the set and wrote: "Heart of Stone - you have my whole heart. Thank you to the beautiful Gal Gadot. My director Tom Harper, Jamie Dornan missed you today... and whole team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can't wait for you all to see the film. But for now... I'm coming home baby."
On the work front, Alia will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt shares unseen PIC with Ranbir Kapoor from Brahmastra song Deva Deva shoot