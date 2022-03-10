WATCH: Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor and his family for Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen's screening

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020. The late legendary actor’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen will be released on Amazon Prime Video on March 31 this year. And to make it more special, a special screening was hosted by the makers for Rishi Kapoor’s family. The entire Kapoor clan comprising Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, and others were seen at the event. Alia Bhatt who is dating Ranbir Kapoor was also seen joining them for the special event.

Alia Bhatt was seen happily posing with Neetu Kapoor, beau Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat Sahni, their daughter, Samaira for photos at the screening. She was wearing a white colour western outfit. The whole family was looking very happy. Reportedly, Aadar Jain, Randhir Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan, were also spotted at the event. It is worth mentioning here that Rishi Kapoor had passed away when the film was being made. A few days ago Riddhima had shared the poster on her Instagram handle.

She had written, “We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor.”

Watch the video here:

Sharmaji Namkeen is directed by Hitesh Bhatia and will be produced by Excel Entertainment in association with MacGuffin Pictures. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Suhail Nayyar, Taaruk Raina, Satish Kaushik, Sheeba Chaddha, and Isha Talwar.

