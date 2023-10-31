WATCH: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan set major fashion statement as they arrive for event

Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many other popular stars of Bollywood were spotted together on October 31, 2023, Tuesday night, as they attended a mega event that is being held in Mumbai. As always, the Hindi film industry's celebrated actresses were seen arriving in style at the event and set major fashion statements in their designer outfits.

Alia Bhatt oozes glam in all-black outfit

In the pictures and videos of Alia Bhatt, the National Award-winning actress is seen posing for paparazzi photographers before making her entry. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star served major fashion goals in a black pant gown, which was custom-made by designer Gaurav Gupta, as she arrived at the event. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo, dewy make-up, a pair of statement ear studs, and a pair of black boots.

Have a look at Alia Bhatt's picture and video, below:

Katrina Kaif looks stylish in a floral outfit

The Tiger 3 actress, who was seen arriving at the prestigious event, looked stylish as always in a floral gown with puffed full sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Katrina Kaif kept it simple in her signature side-parted free hairdo, dewy make-up, minimal jewellery, and a pair of black heels.

Have a look at Katrina Kaif's picture and video:

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks radiant in the golden co-ord set

The Jaane Jaan actress, who arrived at the event, was seen greeting Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani, before posing for pictures. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked radiant as always in a golden embellished co-ord set, that consists of a full-sleeved tunic, and a pair of matching flared pants. The celebrated actress completed her look with her signature Kohled-eyes make-up look, a free hairdo, a matching clutch, and a pair of heels.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture and video, below:

ALSO READ: WATCH: Deepika Padukone serves boss lady vibe as she arrives wearing dark grey off shoulder dress at event

Kareena, Alia and Katrina's work fronts

As you may know, Kareena Kapoor Khan's ambitious project The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, recently had its grand premiere at the MAMI Film Festival. The actress is also a part of Singham Again, the upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, is on a signing spree and has some promising projects in her kitty. Her upcoming projects include Vasan Bala's Jigra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra, Yash Raj Film's untitled women-centric spy film, road movie Jee Le Zaraa, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part 2.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3, the highly anticipated Salman Khan-starring spy thriller which is set to release on November 12, 2023. She is also playing one of the lead roles in Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming Farhan Akhtar project.