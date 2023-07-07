WATCH: Alia Bhatt looks fresh as a daisy in chic co-ord set; Fans call her 'prettiest mumma'

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the Karan Johar directorial. Amid enjoying a positive response for the trailer, Alia was spotted in the city earlier today. The new mommy looked all things vibrant and happy as she exited a dubbing studio.

Fans gush over Alia Bhatt's latest appearance

In the video, Alia is seen sporting a blue and yellow co-ord set paired with blue heels. The actress looked as fresh as a daisy in her chic outfit. She styled her look with a pair of rings and gold hoop earrings. She opted for a clean ponytail and completed her look with her million-dollar smile. All-in-all, Alia's easy-breezy look has our hearts! Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen gushing over her. A fan wrote, "Alia Bhatt is always unique and very beautiful." Another fan wrote, "Prettiest mumma." Others were seen dropping red and pink hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Alia recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. She answered a lot of questions related to her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She spoke about shooting for the song Tum Kya Mile four months after she delivered her baby girl Raha. She shared her experience of shooting as a new mom. Alia wrote, "I look tired, but satisfied. Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy.. you feel various emotions, all at once, not to mention the major physical difference in your energy.. but I am very grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding."

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It will release in theatres on July 28.

