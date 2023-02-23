WATCH: Alia Bhatt makes a chic appearance in pink, happily poses for paps post shoot

After enjoying a successful 2022 at the box office and welcoming her baby girl Raha , actress Alia Bhatt is back to the grind. Currently, Alia is balancing her work as well as her personal life. She keeps getting clicked in the city for her shoot or post her gym session. Today, the actress was seen happily making an appearance post her shoot in Juhu. Despite her recent paparazzi controversy, Alia made sure to pose for the media.

In the pictures and video, the new mommy in town is seen sporting a baby pink pantsuit styled with a light-hued bralette top. She completed her look with gold hoop earrings, minimal makeup and open hair. She was seen flashing her million-dollar smile as she posed for the cameras. She even waved at the paparazzi as she left the shoot venue. Have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his wife winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Even Ranbir bagged the award for Brahmastra. But he said that he doesn’t believe he fully deserves it because his performance in Brahmastra wasn’t all that great. He said, "Sabse pehle toh of course I'm very grateful ki mujhe ye sammaan diya. I don't think I fully deserve it for Brahmastra. Bohot badi kuchh acting performance nahi thi. Jabhi bhi kuchh award aata hai so, of course, you feel great."

Further praising Alia, the actor said, "I'm very excited that Alia won the award because she was truly deserving in her performance in Gangubai. I think that's one of her finest performances ever."

Work front

Alia is all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Apart from this, Alia has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The trio will start shooting for the film this year. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. The film will be released this year on Netflix.