WATCH: Alia Bhatt prioritizes physical fitness as she enjoys pickleball match in city; fan says ‘Sania Mirza biopic is loading’

Alia Bhatt and her love for pickleball is often captured in the lens of shutterbugs. While she is often seen accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha, this time, the actress was spotted alone as she enjoyed a match on the court.

On Friday, February 7, Alia Bhatt was spotted in the city while she was enjoying a pickleball match. In a video shared by the paps, the actress was captured from afar while she was in a full sporty and competitive spirit as she played the game.

The Jigra actress opted for black athleisure with her hair tied in a bun and sported blue shades. She also carried white socks and black shoes, carrying the quintessential sports look. While the actress once caught notice of the paps, she continued to concentrate on her game.

Soon after the video surfaced, several internet users reacted to the video by dropping multiple red-heart, heart-eye and fire emojis in the comments section. In addition to this, an elated fan remarked, "Sania Mirza Biopic Is Loading."

Well, if the speculation will turn into a reality will be ascertained only in the times to come. Nonetheless, the actress’ commitment to her physical fitness is worth applauding.

It was just a couple of days back that Alia Bhatt accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor, arrived to attend the special screening of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Loveyapa. They were also seen obliging the paps by posing with Aamir Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia has an exciting line-up of projects including Love & War and Alpha among others.

She will be next seen in the much-awaited action-thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari. The first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe is helmed by Shiv Rawail. It is scheduled to hit the silver screens later this year on Christmas, i.e. December 25, 2025.

In addition to this, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic romantic drama, Love & War that will reunite her on-screen with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal. Another much-anticipated film is poised for its theatrical release next year on March 20, 2026.