WATCH: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive to inspect their dream house after celebrating Christmas with family

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in town. After dating each other for quite some time, the duo decided to seal the deal in April this year. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. Post tying the knot, the love birds announced in June that they are expecting their first baby. In November, Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby girl Raha to the family. The duo is enjoying the best phase of their lives currently. Before welcoming their little bundle of joy, it was reported that they will move into their new abode in Bandra. But to date, the house is under construction and on Monday afternoon, the new parents were seen arriving at the location to inspect the site.

In the pictures and videos, Alia and Ranbir are seen inspecting minute details of their new house. Ranbir is seen taking pictures of his under-constructed house. Alia, on the other hand, is seen giving instructions to the workers there. Both of them are seen standing on a higher floor as they inspect their dream home together. The duo opted for casual outfits. Alia rocked an all-black look while Ranbir wore a white t-shirt and grey pants. Have a look:

Details about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's dream home

Earlier, before the wedding, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers about the details of Ranbir and Alia's new house. It is a 15-storey building. The first five floors of the lavish building will be kept for the Kapoor family. A source earlier revealed, "The entire property will take six years to complete. However, the first 5 apartments are in process. The tower's first and second-floor apartments are almost ready and believed to be of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor's respectively." It will be exciting to see Ranbir and Alia moving into their new house with their baby girl Raha.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir. It was their first collaboration. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The audience went gaga after watching the lovely couple together in a film for the first time. The film went on to break a lot of records at the box office. She is now all set to be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Directed by Karan Johar, it also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. She also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. In 2023, she is going to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Ranbir Kapoor's work front

Ranbir is currently busy shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will be seen with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. They were recently seen shooting in Pataudi Palace. Their pictures from the venue were leaked on social media. Apart from this, Ranbir has Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. The title of Luv Ranjan's film was revealed recently. It also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. The film will be out on Holi 2023.