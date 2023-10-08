WATCH: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor sport uber cool look as they arrive hand-in-hand for football match

After having a gala time in New York City with their baby Raha, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have returned to work. Earlier, Alia posted behind-the-scenes pictures as she kick-started shooting for Vasan Bala's Jigra. Ranbir, on the other hand, is busy with his upcoming movie Animal. However, the couple recently took time off from work to witness a football match in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrive for an Indian Super League match

If you’re a Ranbir Kapoor admirer, you would know that he loves the game of football, among other sports. Earlier, when the couple was in NYC, they were spotted attending a match at the US Open Tennis Championships. A while ago, the B-town couple was spotted entering a stadium in Mumbai to witness an Indian Super League match. For the unversed, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor is the co-owner of the Indian Super League franchise Mumbai City FC. Hence, he was there to support his team which was reportedly playing against Kerala. His wife, Alia also joined him.

In the video, the couple can be seen getting out of their luxury car and entering the stadium, hand-in-hand. Both the stars decided to go sporty for the event. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress wore a pair of wide-legged blue denim which she paired with a t-shirt of the same color. She wore chunky white sneakers to finish her look. The actress was also seen flaunting her new haircut which is complimenting her well. The glow on her face is unmissable. As for Ranbir, he wore black cargo pants with a black t-shirt and a cap. The actor also wore white sneakers to the event.

The couple posed for the paparazzi with Nita Ambani and the Olympic president who also attended the match.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia has been spotted around the Mumbai jetty a lot these days. The actress has probably decided to ditch her luxury vehicle, and the traffic, to reach work. The National award-winning actress currently has a lot on her plate. She is also acting and producing the action film Jigra. Next up for her is a period drama titled Baiju Bawra which will also star Ranveer Singh.