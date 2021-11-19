WATCH: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Karan Johar get papped in Delhi amid Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot

In the span of their careers, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have impressed and wowed countless fans from all over the country. Ever since its announcement, fans have been excited to watch Gully Boy actors Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh reunite on the big screen in their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. So, when Delhiites today spotted the duo along with director Karan Johar in the national capital, their excitement and happiness was quite evident.

A video surfaced on the internet today showcasing a massive crowd gathering as actors Alia, Ranveer, and filmmaker Karan Johar get spotted by fans in Delhi. The trio is in the city shooting for the much-anticipated Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the video, it can be seen that Ranveer, Alia, and Karan are being escorted by their guards, as they walk to their respective cars. Fans can be seen gathering around them who are hooting and cheering for the celebs. Ranveer, Alia, and Karan acknowledge the crowd and greet them with smiles and waves, before they get inside their cars. Clearly, it was quite an exciting moment.

Talking about the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark KJo’s comeback as a director after a hiatus of five long years. His last film was the musical romantic drama, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, RARKP will also feature Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is being bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom 18 Studios. It is slated to release in 2022.

