Watch: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer's song Tum Kya Mile ft. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is going VIRAL; Internet LOVES it

After winning hearts in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have teamed up again for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, it is the most awaited film of 2023. Since Karan has returned to direction after seven years, the excitement around the film is sky-high. The teaser was released recently and it left everyone impressed. On Wednesday, the team launched the first song, Tum Kya Mile featuring Alia and Ranveer romancing in the beautiful Kashmir. Netizens were all praise for it but a section of people expressed disappointment as they missed Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Fan-made edit of Tum Kya Mile featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol goes viral

Shah Rukh and Kajol have redefined the meaning of love and romance in Indian cinema. With the song Tum Kya Mile, KJo paid homage to his guru Yash Chopra and he has tried to offer Ranveer and Alia as the new-age SRK-Kajol. But some of the people were not convinced by their chemistry. Amid several comparisons, a fan-edited King Khan and Kajol's scenes from the song Gerua and combined them with Tum Kya Mile. Surprisingly, the visuals and the song complement each other really well. Netizens are going over the fan-made edit. Have a look:

Soon after the edited video was shared by a fan, it garnered a lot of comments. A user wrote, "now this, this is what my heart wanted to see." Another user wrote, "U r a genius. Thanku for this edit . SRK and Kajol can justify this song." One of the comments also read, "Haters will say it's fake." Others were seen dropping teary-eyed and red heart emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Tum Kya Mile is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song has managed to strike the right chord with the audience. Alia's chic chiffon sarees have also grabbed everyone's attention.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. It is set to hit theatres on July 28.

