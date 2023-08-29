WATCH: Alia Bhatt reacts as Thai star Davika Hoorne dances to What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Alia Bhatt was recently awarded the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. And since then, she has been gathering all the love and adulation from friends and fans. In fact, the actress is also being adored for her beautiful looks in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But what's more interesting is that our Rani is gushing over Thai actress Davika Hoorne.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Thai actress Davika Hoorne's moves on What Jhumka

Recently, Thai actress Davika Hoorne took to Instagram to share a video of herself dancing to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's song What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the video, Davika can be seen doing the exact same steps that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh do in the song sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. After sharing the video, the Thai actress wrote in the caption, "For my @aliaabhatt (heart and smile emoji)." Have a look:

After coming across the video, the Brahmastra actress shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Loveeee this." Have a look:

Fans react

After Davika shared the video with her dance moves on the song What Jhumka, netizens started reacting. While one of them wrote, "Ohemgee davikah in her desi girl era," another one said, "Awwww, the friendship is tooooo cute," referring to the bond that Davika and Alia share.

A third user wrote, "Wow, love from India," while a fourth one commented, "Someone get her Bollywood debut please." "Yayy, love to see you doing Bollywood trends," said a fifth user. And, another social media enthusiast commented: "My Indian heart is on fire."

Alia Bhatt and Thai actress Davika Hoorne spent time together

Interestingly, Davikah celebrated her birthday with none other than Alia Bhatt in Seoul, South Korea. Moreover, she also shared pictures with the Gully Boy actress on her Instagram handle and offered a glimpse of the celebration.

About Alia Bhatt

As of now, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-starring Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, the 30-year-old will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. The actress has also marked her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot.