WATCH: Alia Bhatt recalls first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor at age of 9; reveals fun anecdote

Alia Bhatt is making waves on the international stage, building on her acclaimed performances in Indian cinema. The actress, who made her Hollywood debut this year, recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival. In an engaging conversation, Alia discussed her professional ventures and offered insights into her personal life. She even shared a delightful anecdote about meeting her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, for the first time when she was nine.

Alia Bhatt recalls meeting Ranbir Kapoor for the first time

Alia Bhatt was a distinguished guest at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, participating in the prestigious 'In-Conversation' sidebar section. During this interaction, Alia shared a fascinating story about her first encounter with Ranbir Kapoor, disclosing that they crossed paths when she was nine years old.

Alia took a trip down memory lane, recalling the time when she first met Ranbir Kapoor at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. She stated, “Actually the one time my mother was okay for me to be a child actor was when I was nine because of Sanjay Leela Bhansali cause he was making a movie. And I walked into his office and who was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali at that time? Ranbir.”

Adding a humorous touch, Alia mentioned, “Obviously that time he was not an actor so I didn't even know, I wasn't even looking at him, I was looking at SLB. I was like, ‘This is the director, I am looking at him.’”

Advertisement

In a delightful revelation, Alia further said, “There's a photo of us from that audition that I did for that movie that we were gonna do at that time which I still have with me.”

Watch the interaction here:

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

Alia Bhatt recently captivated audiences in Bollywood with her stellar performance in the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, where she portrayed a determined journalist opposite Ranveer Singh.

Looking forward, Alia is set to venture into the action genre with the Vasan Bala directorial Jigra. The film, jointly produced by Alia and Karan Johar, is slated for release on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap calls Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt ‘finest actors’; talks about reunion with Animal star