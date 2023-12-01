WATCH: Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal in most ‘khatarnak’ way; Neetu Kapoor gives thumbs up

Everyone's going wild as Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is all set for its release. Ahead of the film's cinematic debut, a star-studded premiere was hosted by the team. Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were also at the event. Hence, after watching the movie, both the celebs gave their review of the film in their own way. Check them out!

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor review Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga cast Ranbir Kapoor as a violent character in the upcoming action-drama Animal. The film making its way to the big screen on December 1 has been met with anticipation and expectations. A screening was hosted before the release, which was attended by the big names in Bollywood. Ranbir's wife, Alia Bhatt, and mother, Neetu Kapoor, watched the movie with their families and gave their reviews.

While exiting the theater, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was surrounded by the media, who asked her how she liked the movie. Alia first gave them a huge smile and said, "outstanding". She then quipped, "khatarnaak, khatarnaak" and gradually left the spot.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted taking an elevator together with their entourage. As the stars stood in the corner, she was asked to review the film. Responding to it, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress showed them a thumbs-up sign indicating she liked it.

To support her husband on his special day, Alia made a stylish appearance. At the screening, she channeled her inner boss lady and kept it comfortable yet stylish in a black blazer, which she paired with matching pants. As for her makeup, she kept it minimal with a no-makeup makeup look. The actress left her hair open and accessorized her attire with gold statement earrings and a black handbag. But what got everyone talking was how she customized her white t-shirt and had Ranbir’s character from the film on it.

About Animal

Animal is an action thriller film that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. It will be up for cinephiles to watch on the big screen on December 1, 2023, clashing with Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur.

