WATCH: Alia Bhatt rocks casual look; smiles at paps while leaving Love and War helmer Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s house

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt reigns supreme in the world of fashion, captivating audiences not only with her style but also with her impeccable fashion sense. Alongside her flair for fashion, she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her outstanding acting prowess, delivering some of the industry's biggest hits. From Highway to Gangubai Kathiawadi, she has consistently showcased her acting skills. Recently, she was seen exiting from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence in a stylish ensemble.

Alia Bhatt spotted leaving Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted leaving Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s residence, with footage of the actress quickly spreading across social media. In the video, she is dressed in blue jeans paired with a matching top, topped off with an unbuttoned denim shirt. Exiting SLB’s house in her black Range Rover, she caught the attention of paparazzi, who captured her smiling for the camera as she glanced in their direction.

Alia Bhatt lauds Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer

On her Instagram stories, Alia recently posted the trailer of Kalki 2898 AD. She tagged all the actors in the film, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and the director Nag Ashwin. The actress commented, "this looks unreal," accompanied by a clap emoji.

Alia Bhatt on work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh. She has several promising projects lined up, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War being the first. In this movie, she will star alongside husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and actor Vicky Kaushal.

