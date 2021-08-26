WATCH: Alia Bhatt says 'Sojao Jaake' to the paparazzi as they mention Ranveer Singh instead of Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt kept the paparazzi on their toes as she arrived at the Mumbai international airport on late Wednesday night. The actress was jetting off in style and looked uber cool in her airport outfit. Keeping things comfortable and casual, Alia was snapped in a pair of colour blocked joggers, a white crop top and a bomber jacket. The actress also sported boyfriend 's baseball cap.

While Alia's airport photos were a treat for her fans, the paparazzi video from the airport is unmissable. In the video, the actress can be seen walking towards the airport's terminal entry. On her way, the paparazzi can be heard in the background complimenting Alia on her airport look.

However, instead of saying that Alia's airport look reminded them of Ranbir Kapoor, the paps mentioned 's name by mistake. Alia laughed it off under her mask but while bidding goodbye to the paparazzi, you can hear the actress saying, "Good night, sojao jaake (go and sleep)."

Check out 's airport video below:

Meanwhile, Alia had revealed a few weeks ago that she began wearing Ranbir's baseball cap as she missed him while he was away shooting in Delhi. Taking to Instagram, Alia had dropped a selfie wearing the cap and captioned it, "when you miss him so you steal his belongings (& make sure you take many selfies)."

Ranbir was in the national capital shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy with .

