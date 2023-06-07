WATCH: Alia Bhatt spotted after meeting Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari, sparks collaboration rumors

Actress Alia Bhatt owned 2022 like a queen, quite literally! She delivered super hit films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra, and she even got married to the love of her life, Ranbir Kapoor. In the same year, the duo welcomed their first baby girl, Raha. Post-delivering her daughter, Alia is all set to take over 2023 with her multiple projects. Going by her latest appearance, it seems like another project is on the cards for her. Today, Alia was clicked in the city post meeting with Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari.

Are Alia Bhatt and Nitesh Tiwari teaming up for a project?

In the video, Alia is seen leaving RSVP's office after meeting the ace director. Before she zoomed off in her car, she was seen hugging Nitesh and bidding him goodbye. The new mommy was seen dishing out major fashion goals in her flowery pink kurta and palazzo pants. She styled her outfit with tiny jhumkas and a no-makeup look. Alia exuded a natural glow. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were seen showering love on her. A fan wrote, "She looks the same as her mom." Another fan commented, "Natural beauty. aloooo." Others were seen dropping red hearts in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Alia is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Recently, the first-look posters were launched and they got their fans quite excited. The teaser is expected to release soon. The film will hit theatres on July 28. Apart from this, Alia will be seen making her Hollywood debut this year. She will be seen in Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot. The actress also has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt drops a gorgeous sun-kissed PIC; Reveals what happens ‘2.3 seconds after’ she is left alone