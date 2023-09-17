WATCH: Alia Bhatt spotted visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office; fans think it's for Baiju Bawra, Inshallah

Alia Bhatt is hands down one of the extremely talented actresses of this generation. She has time and again proved her mettle in acting. From being a part of a rom-com to a crime-thriller, she has literally tried her hands at every genre. Her last release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh was not only loved by the audience but also turned out to be a box office success. Talking about Alia’s craft, amongst several great projects, her collaboration with accomplished filmmaker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Gangubai Kathiawadi can never go unnoticed. The film turned out to be a path-breaking project for the actress. She was even awarded the honorary National Award in the Best Actress category for her performance. Now, Alia was recently seen visiting the office of Sanjay Leela Bhansali leaving fans wondering if there is any update on their upcoming collaborations.

Alia Bhatt visits filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai

Today, on September 17, Alia Bhatt was seen visiting the office of veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai. The actress keeping it casual was seen donning a yellow shirt with black denims. Though the purpose of her meeting is unclear as of now, but fans are presuming that any update can be expected on their upcoming project. A user wrote, “Is she in talking terms with Salman Khan for Inshallah?” Another user replied and wrote, “baiju bavra." Have a look:

About Inshallah

Amongst several epic films made by the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah is one of the much-anticipated projects. The passion project was supposed to cast Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles however the project couldn’t really see the light of a day. A few days back, on August 30, Prerna Singh, the CEO of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production company, Bhansali Productions was in a conversation with India Today. When she was asked about the revival of the project, in response to it, she said, “It was a very good story. If the calling comes, it will happen. As of now, there are no immediate plans. Tomorrow, you never know. The idea is here. It’s all his idea & it is ready. It has to come ‘naturally’ and has to come from within….. that now I want to make this.”

It is pertinent to note that in March, earlier this year, Pinkvilla reported that Bhansali is creatively inclined towards this project. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali is keen to revive Inshallah. Being a mature romantic comedy, the filmmaker is planning to two of the top 3 mega stars from 90s for the film,” a source had revealed.

About Baiju Bawra

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s passion project, Heeramandi is awaiting its release. However, Pinkvilla in February earlier this year had exclusively learned that the maverick filmmaker has simultaneously started to prepare for his next, Baiju Bawra. The film will reunite Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani duo, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the lead cast. A source close to the development had shared, “Since the subject is very close to Mr Bhansali, he has been working on it for a long time, and has already created a strong script for the film. However, prep from the shoot perspective has also begun, as he plans to take Baiju Bawra on floors from mid this year. June or July is what they are looking at. Requests for his actors’ dates have already gone to them. A large portion of the film will be shot on sets in Mumbai, and construction will begin after the final dates are locked.”

