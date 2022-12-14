WATCH: Alia Bhatt takes a break from mommy duties, gets spotted post-workout session in the city

Alia Bhatt is the newest mommy in B-Town. In November 2022, the actress welcomed her first baby, a girl with her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor and named her Raha. Ever since she gave birth to her daughter, Alia has made a few public appearances and all netizens have been talking about is the glow on the new mom's face. The actress has now resumed her workout session and just a while back, she was spotted exiting a yoga studio in the city.

The actress wore a white sleeveless tank top and added a black jacket along with it. She paired it with black leggings and sported a sleek bun. Alia added bright green slides to her workout fit. The actress waved at the paparazzi and quickly got into her car. Reacting to Alia's glow, fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. A user wrote: "Cute mama." While another user commented: "Hardworking girl managing both personal and professional life more power to you." A third user said: "Alia Bhatt U R So Cute."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce baby's arrival

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April this year. Announcing the birth of their baby, the Student Of The Year actress shared an official announcement on her social media handle, that read: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia has Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Next, she is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Apart from this, Alia also has Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.