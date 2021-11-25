WATCH: Alia Bhatt tells a fan to not cry as she says 'love you' from afar at AP Dhillon's concert

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi for the last few weeks. On Wednesday night, the leading stars took a break from their hectic shoot schedule and headed to music sensation Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon’s concert in Gurgaon.

A video of the duo enjoying and jamming to AP's music surfaced on social media and was a true delight for Alia and Ranveer's fans. We now got our hands on another fan video from the concert which shows Alia interacting with a fan. Turns out, a die-hard Alia fan saw the actress standing a at a short distance behind her and began calling her out.

Alia, who was accompanied by Ranveer and a few crew members, waved out to her and even dished out some flying kisses. The fan can be heard calling out to the actress and says, "I met you in 2014." To which, Alia responded saying, "I remember your face." This reply by the actress left the fan ecstatic and she even turned emotional. Alia, then from a distance, can be seen telling her to not cry.

Aww! #AliaBhatt just made a fan’s day! She immediately recognised a fan she met in 2014. ‘I remember your face’ said Alia and asked her not to cry! pic.twitter.com/cPsgiZwvV3 — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) November 25, 2021

Rapper, singer, and songwriter AP Dhillon’s song ‘Brown Munde’ took the pop culture scene in India by storm, so much so, that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt could not stop themselves from grooving at his concert as well. A video of the actors jamming to his music went viral on social media.

