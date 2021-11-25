WATCH: Alia Bhatt tells a fan to not cry as she says 'love you' from afar at AP Dhillon's concert

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 25, 2021 08:31 PM IST  |  121.1K
   
WATCH: Alia Bhatt tells a fan to not cry as she says 'love you' from afar at AP Dhillon's concert
WATCH: Alia Bhatt tells a fan to not cry as she says 'love you' from afar at AP Dhillon's concert
Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have been shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Delhi for the last few weeks. On Wednesday night, the leading stars took a break from their hectic shoot schedule and headed to music sensation Amritpal Singh Dhillon, popularly known as AP Dhillon’s concert in Gurgaon. 

A video of the duo enjoying and jamming to AP's music surfaced on social media and was a true delight for Alia and Ranveer's fans. We now got our hands on another fan video from the concert which shows Alia interacting with a fan. Turns out, a die-hard Alia fan saw the actress standing a at a short distance behind her and began calling her out. 

Alia, who was accompanied by Ranveer and a few crew members, waved out to her and even dished out some flying kisses. The fan can be heard calling out to the actress and says, "I met you in 2014." To which, Alia responded saying, "I remember your face." This reply by the actress left the fan ecstatic and she even turned emotional. Alia, then from a distance, can be seen telling her to not cry. 

Check out Alia's concert video below: 

Rapper, singer, and songwriter AP Dhillon’s song ‘Brown Munde’ took the pop culture scene in India by storm, so much so, that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt could not stop themselves from grooving at his concert as well. A video of the actors jamming to his music went viral on social media. 

Click the link below to watch the video. 

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt take a break from shoot, groove at AP Dhillon Gurgaon concert; WATCH

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla

Comments
User Avatar
User Avatar
Anonymous : Marry Randhir soon you are the winner great acting
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Sweetheart❤
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : how stupid
REPLY 0 8 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Shut up u buffalo!!!
REPLY 0 3 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : how sweet.
REPLY 1 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : She is a sweet girl
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Of course she remembers her face from 2014 hahahahha
REPLY 1 10 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Shut up hater! She is really sweet
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Awwwww<333
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Such a sweetheart she is!!
REPLY 2 10 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Halfmind fans of Halfmind So called celebrities
REPLY 1 11 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : You are half minded, you r jealous of alia
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Who are u ha? Einstein??
REPLY 2 9 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : she's so fake
REPLY 2 11 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : What she is faking in it? If she ignore the crowd then she is full of attitude and if she responds then she is fake! Right na? U are fake u moron!!!!
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : she is cute girl.. she deserves a caring guy who can take care of her properly
REPLY 3 11 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Yes..
REPLY 3 10 hours ago
User Avatar
Anonymous : Bc tu apana dekh
REPLY 0 6 hours ago