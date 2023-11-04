WATCH: Alia Bhatt turns heads in ethnic outfit at Mumbai airport, fans gush over her ‘simple and pretty’ look

While Alia Bhatt undoubtedly possesses some indelible acting skills, her fashion game has also always been on point. Recently, Bhatt was spotted at the Mumbai airport flaunting her desi avatar. Her look has left fans in a frenzy as they shared a heap of reactions to the same. Read on to know how fans reacted to her airport look.

Alia Bhatt, who will soon be seen in Baiju Bawra, flaunts her desi look at airport

This morning, the Raazi actress was spotted at the airport in an all-traditional look. The actress wore a white salwar suit with a dupatta and rounded off her look with a simple bun and a pair of black sunglasses. It can be safe to say that Alia was nothing but a walking vision in white!

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt below!

Fans are in awe of Alia Bhatt’s ethnic airport look

After Bhatt was seen wearing a traditional outfit at the airport this morning, her fans have been left amazed and have been gaga over her style game. Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “Always simple and pretty” and another fan noted, “Naturally pretty and flawless skin.”

Other reactions to Alia Bhatt’s airport look read, “So pretty pretty”, “Alia in Indian outfit”, “Khoobsurati (Beauty)”, “Cutie pie”, “She's prettiest”, “Nice lady, Star absolutely” and "Simple and pretty."

Work front of Alia Bhatt

The actress was recently seen in Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and essayed the role of Rani in the film.

Up next, the actress has a heap of other films in her kitty which include Jigra, Baiju Bawra, Jee Le Zaraa, and a YRF spy film.

Notably, her spectacular work in the biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi led to her being felicitated with the Best Actress honor at the recently held 69th National Film Awards.

