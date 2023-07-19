WATCH: Alia Bhatt turns rapper, Ranveer Singh impresses as he sings Ve Kamleya; fans gush over their chemistry

Ahead of the much-awaited release of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have kickstarted promotional activities. The film, scheduled to release on July 28, marks Johar's return as a director after a gap of seven years. With an ensemble cast featuring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan, the movie has garnered ample buzz with its captivating trailer and soulful songs. The talented duo recently visited Delhi as part of their promotional tour.



Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh turn crooners at song launch event

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, who have previously charmed audiences with their chemistry in the film Gully Boy, recently showcased their singing talents at a song launch event in New Delhi. The event was held to promote their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The duo unveiled the latest track from the film, titled Ve Kamleya, captivating the audience with their vocal skills.

Before the song launch event, the makers of the film had already released two songs, namely Tum Kya Mile and What Jhumka, which received an overwhelming response from fans. The anticipation for the film has been building, and the release of these songs and the official trailer further heightened the excitement.

During the song launch, Ranveer Singh took the stage and mesmerized the audience with his rendition of Ve Kamleya. Known for his energy and passion, Ranveer's performance was nothing short of brilliant. But not to be outdone, Alia Bhatt surprised everyone with her rap segment in Ve Kamleya. The actress showcased her versatility by flawlessly delivering the rap verses. The event concluded with a delightful duet performance of the romantic track Tum Kya Mile, where Alia and Ranveer shared the stage once again.

Ranveer Singh's experience working with veteran actors

During the event, Ranveer Singh also shared his experience of working with veteran actors Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the film. He described the opportunity as special and cherished the time he spent collaborating with them. Ranveer expressed admiration for Shabana Azmi's natural performance style, likening her to water that goes on to seamlessly flows in her roles. He also spoke fondly of Jaya Bachchan, who portrays his grandmother in the film, mentioning the fun they had on set and her playful nature.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: A grand entertainer

Helmed by Karan Johar, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani features a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film promises to be a wholesome big-screen entertainer, combining Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble, grandeur, and music. From romantic sequences to festive celebrations with families, the movie is expected to deliver a captivating narrative, possibly culminating in a wedding.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh claims 'jhumkas' for Deepika Padukone as fan gifts them to Alia Bhatt: 'Bhabhi khush ho jayegi'