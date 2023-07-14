WATCH: Alia Bhatt's 'down to earth' gesture for paparazzi is winning hearts on the Internet

On Thursday, actress Alia Bhatt stepped out on a dinner date with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Amid her busy schedule, Alia decided to spend some quality time with her girls. The paparazzi caught the beautiful ladies exiting a fancy restaurant in the city. While the photographers rushed to click their pictures, one of them lost his footwear. Alia did not hesitate to help the photographer. Her sweet gesture has left netizens mighty impressed.

Netizens can't stop gushing over Alia Bhatt's 'down to earth' gesture

In the viral video, Alia was seen posing with her mom and sister outside the restaurant. For the dinner date outing, Alia opted for a casual t-shirt and flared pants. She completed her look with minimal makeup and a tiny sling bag. After they posed for the pictures, they started walking towards their car. However, Alia was quick to notice a slipper in the way. When she asked about it, one of the photographers told her that it belonged to someone. The actress was quick to pick it up and hand it over to the concerned person. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens couldn't stop praising Alia. A user wrote, "It's really so sweet of her... seriously so down to earth." Another user wrote, "She Is The Best Always Loving And Caring." One of the comments also read, "She is always nice to everyone but PPL troll her unnecessarily but she always keeps smiling and focuses on her work and family." Others were seen dropping red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The trailer was launched recently and it got everyone quite excited about the film. It will hit theatres on July 28.

