WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s fun time with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Sao Paulo promoting Heart Of Stone

After a long wait, the trailer of Heart Of Stone will finally be out today. The Hollywood film which stars Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan in pivotal roles has all our eyes. It is going to be Alia’s big Hollywood debut and her fans are quite excited about it. Well, the Dear Zindagi star is in Sao Paulo currently for the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. She along with her co-stars Gal and Jamie seems to be having a gala time promoting their upcoming movie. Scroll down to check out their fun time.

Alia Bhatt promotes Heart Of Stone with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot

Taking to her Instagram stories, Gal Gadot shared a clip of her along with Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan trying to click a selfie as they promote their film Heart Of Stone at the Netflix Tudum 2023 event. In the clip, we can see Gal dressed in a black pantsuit with white stripes while Alia rests her head on her shoulder. Jamie on the other hand looks dapper in beige colored pants and a black t-shirt. The bond between these three makes it clear that must have had a really good time shooting the film.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the Heart Of Stone trailer is about to release today, June 17. This was announced with a new poster of the film featuring Gal Gadot. The poster also announced that the film will be released on August 11, 2023.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Apart from her big Hollywood debut with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone, the actress has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. This film will also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. KJo will be returning on the director’s chair after almost 7 years. The first look of the film has already created a lot of hype and fans cannot wait for the film to release.

