WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s heartfelt gesture for a paparazzo is winning hearts on the Internet

Alia Bhatt is thriving both professionally and personally and she does it so effortlessly, that we can't stop asking ourselves, "Is it that easy?" Well, the credit also goes to her fitness regime. The talented actress was spotted by the paps this morning after a yoga session.

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in all-black yoga wear. She was glowing and had that post-yoga charm on her face as she smiled for the paps and said "Good morning". Later she also showed a beautiful gesture towards a pap by wishing his daughter Aadhya a "Happy Birthday".

Fans are loving the beautiful gesture of Alia and the comments section is filled with people praising her. An Insta user @mine_aishaa wrote "She is so humble 🤍🤍" Another one with username @mkumar.9090 wrote, "So sweet she is. 👏"

Alia Bhatt - the favorite of paps

Alia is a favorite of paps who love to click her whenever and wherever possible. Recently, she was also spotted along with Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha at Mumbai's private airport as they returned from Jamnagar. Reportedly, Ranbir and Alia are all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Jamnagar, and they were in the city for rehearsals.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

Alia has been consistently creating waves in the industry with her work. She was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for which she garnered critical acclaim and box-office success as well. She also made her American TV debut with Heart of Stone along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Her lineup for the future also looks very promising with films like Jigra & Love and War.

Talking about Love and War, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will be a love triangle with a backdrop of war. The film will star Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as the male leads. This will be Alia's second film collaboration with Ranbir, Vicky, and SLB. She has worked with Ranbir earlier in Brahmastra Part 1, with Vicky in Raazi, and with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Meanwhile, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress is all set to turn an executive producer for an upcoming investigative crime series titled Poacher. The series is directed by Delhi Crime director Richie Mehta. Based on true events, Poacher will be about the largest ivory poaching ring in the history of India.