WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s little fan gives gift for her and daughter Raha at event; Jigra star hugs, plants sweet kiss on forehead

Alia Bhatt is among the most loved actresses in Bollywood. The actress is married to Ranbir Kapoor and is also a proud mother to a daughter, Raha. Apart from being a top actress who has solidified her global presence, she is also a successful entrepreneur.

The actress recently attended her brand event, where a little fan’s cute gesture towards her and her daughter will melt your heart.

Alia Bhatt receives a gift from a little fan for her and her daughter Raha Kapoor

Today, on June 16, Alia Bhatt graced her brand event in Mumbai. The event was attended by cute little kids. Several videos and pictures from her recent public appearance went viral on the internet. One of the videos that won over the internet, showed the Jigra actress interacting with a little fan.

During the conversation, she was heard telling the fan with a smile, “I’m and you’re the Incredible Hulk. That says your t-shirt!” In addition to this, she further interacted with another fan who got a gift for her and her daughter, Raha Kapoor. Overwhelmed by such a response, the actress reciprocated with immense warmth and sweetness.

“Hi, you got a gift for me and my daughter? What is it? That’s so sweet. She bought a gift for me and my daughter Raha and I got a gift for you all. Give me the gift,” she says. The actress further looks at the gifts brought by the fan, gives a warm hug to the little fan and plants a sweet kiss on her forehead.

Take a look:

Serving summer fashion goals, Alia stunned in a sleeveless middi cotton dress and kept her tresses open. She also paired it up with matching heels to complete her chic look.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's fans react to the post

Soon after the post was shared, Varun Dhawan was quick to like the post. In addition to this, several fans thronged the comments section gushing over her. A fan wrote, “So cute,” while another fan referred to her as, “Cutie.”

Furthermore, several internet users dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s directorial Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. It was just a couple of days back that the makers had announced the postponement in the film’s release. Earlier scheduled to hit the theaters on September 27, the film will now release on October 11.

