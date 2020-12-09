WATCH: Alia Bhatt's REACTION when asked about Katrina Kaif not liking her Instagram photos

We stumbled upon this throwback video of Alia Bhatt at a promotional event and the actress was posed with a bizarre and hilarious question. Check out the video below.

and have never hidden their friendship despite their personal relationships. While and Katrina Kaif parted ways, and the actor now dating Alia Bhatt, the actresses continue to be friends. However, there have been several rumours about Alia and Katrina not getting along with each other. We stumbled upon this throwback video of Alia at a promotional event and the actress was posed with a bizarre and hilarious question.

A reporter from the media asked the actress if there was any brewing tension between the two leading ladies. In the video, Alia was trying to understand the question when the reporter can be heard saying about how Katrina did not like Alia's Instagram photos. The 'Raazi' actress was definitely surprised with the question and said, "Ohhhh."

Alia further went on to clarify and said, "I don't check my Instagram likes.. I don't know why people are doing it. I have always been very fond of Katrina and I believe that it's two ways..that's according to us. I don't know why other people feel differently. But I will send her a message and ask her to like my pictures since that's the barometer of friendship that we must start liking everyone's pictures."

The actress then smiled wide and added, "Maybe I just don't have very good pictures.. it's possible. But no.. no stress whatsoever."

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's throwback video:

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

