WATCH: Alia Bhatt's REACTION when asked about Katrina Kaif not liking her Instagram photos
Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have never hidden their friendship despite their personal relationships. While Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif parted ways, and the actor now dating Alia Bhatt, the actresses continue to be friends. However, there have been several rumours about Alia and Katrina not getting along with each other. We stumbled upon this throwback video of Alia at a promotional event and the actress was posed with a bizarre and hilarious question.
A reporter from the media asked the actress if there was any brewing tension between the two leading ladies. In the video, Alia was trying to understand the question when the reporter can be heard saying about how Katrina did not like Alia's Instagram photos. The 'Raazi' actress was definitely surprised with the question and said, "Ohhhh."
Alia further went on to clarify and said, "I don't check my Instagram likes.. I don't know why people are doing it. I have always been very fond of Katrina and I believe that it's two ways..that's according to us. I don't know why other people feel differently. But I will send her a message and ask her to like my pictures since that's the barometer of friendship that we must start liking everyone's pictures."
The actress then smiled wide and added, "Maybe I just don't have very good pictures.. it's possible. But no.. no stress whatsoever."
Take a look at Alia Bhatt's throwback video:
What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.
Anonymous 23 minutes ago
Alia has it easy. She works hard is street smart and has some talent. More than all of that she is a huge backing of support from her family and kjo. Aishwarya was a beauty queen pageant winner on the miss world stage. Big deal if you ask me. She is beautiful no doubt and I have enjoyed her acting and dancing in some films. She was almost written off by the khans in the industry. But her career didn’t end. She went to Hollywood and Cannes. She said about alia - that not every gets so many film choices just handed to them on their lap.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Nepo brat who beniffited anything she wanted, why would anyone dare not like her?
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Why would she like you after you befriended her and took over her boyfriend, you said in an interview while she was dating him that you wanted to marry Ranbir. If she pretends to like you despite this, it's for professional reason and to safeguard hersel to think otherwise and expect others to think otherwise is delusional.