WATCH: Alia Bhatt's reimagination of Indian Friends cast includes Deepika, Ranbir, Kangana, Salman & Arjun

We stumbled on an old video of Alia Bhatt reimagining the cast of Friends if it was ever to be adapted by Bollywood. Watch the video below to see who she chooses and why.

The iconic show Friends has not just found fans in citizens from all over the world but even celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood. And back home in the Hindi film industry, actress has been a massive fan of the six friends that came on screen in 1994 and entertained people from all over the world with their quirks and charms.

Today, we came across an old video of Alia Bhatt reimagining the cast of Friends if it was ever to be adapted by Bollywood. Alia was posed with the question at a press meet back in 2016 during the promotions of Dear Zindagi. In the video, Alia can be seen picking herself as Phoebe and proclaiming her love for the character.

However, she quickly reassigned herself as Rachel and picked actress as Monica. Alia then goes on to choose for the character of Phoebe. "Deepika can be Monica. Phoebe can be Kangana..superb," Alia said adding that the various moods of Phoebe's character can only be aced by the 'Queen' actress.

As for the men of the group, Alia picked as Chandler because of his sarcasm, as Ross and as Joey. While we have to say we don't entirely agree with Alia's list reimagined cast, Deepika as Monica is close to perfect.

Check out Alia Bhatt's video on Friends below:

What are your thoughts on this reimagined Bollywood Friends cast? Let us know in the comments below.

