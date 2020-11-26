  1. Home
  2. entertainment

WATCH: Alia Bhatt's reimagination of Indian Friends cast includes Deepika, Ranbir, Kangana, Salman & Arjun

We stumbled on an old video of Alia Bhatt reimagining the cast of Friends if it was ever to be adapted by Bollywood. Watch the video below to see who she chooses and why.
10833 reads Mumbai
WATCH: Alia Bhatt's reimagination of Indian Friends cast.WATCH: Alia Bhatt's reimagination of Indian Friends cast includes Deepika, Ranbir, Kangana, Salman & Arjun.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The iconic show Friends has not just found fans in citizens from all over the world but even celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood. And back home in the Hindi film industry, actress Alia Bhatt has been a massive fan of the six friends that came on screen in 1994 and entertained people from all over the world with their quirks and charms. 

Today, we came across an old video of Alia Bhatt reimagining the cast of Friends if it was ever to be adapted by Bollywood. Alia was posed with the question at a press meet back in 2016 during the promotions of Dear Zindagi. In the video, Alia can be seen picking herself as Phoebe and proclaiming her love for the character. 

However, she quickly reassigned herself as Rachel and picked actress Deepika Padukone as Monica. Alia then goes on to choose Kangana Ranaut for the character of Phoebe. "Deepika can be Monica. Phoebe can be Kangana..superb," Alia said adding that the various moods of Phoebe's character can only be aced by the 'Queen' actress. 

As for the men of the group, Alia picked Arjun Kapoor as Chandler because of his sarcasm, Ranbir Kapoor as Ross and Salman Khan as Joey. While we have to say we don't entirely agree with Alia's list reimagined cast, Deepika as Monica is close to perfect. 

Check out Alia Bhatt's video on Friends below: 

What are your thoughts on this reimagined Bollywood Friends cast? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor looks uber cool as photos from his Dubai holiday surface on social media; Check it out

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reunite with Nagarjuna for Brahmastra shoot in Mumbai; filming to clock 183 days
Padman director R Balki on nepotism: It's foolish, find me a better actor than Alia & Ranbir and we'll argue
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's UNSEEN photos from Armaan Jain's Sangeet rehearsal are worth a watch
Ranbir Kapoor urges paparazzi to stay safe as they snap him and Alia Bhatt at Rishi Kapoor's prayer meet
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt ditch their usual smiles for a goofy pose in THIS throwback photo from Brahmastra
Double Date: Ranbir Kapoor gives Alia Bhatt a tight kiss, Arjun holds Malaika close in throwback photo
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement