WATCH: Alia Bhatt's sweet gesture for a paparazzo's mom is winning hearts on the Internet

Actress Alia Bhatt was recently seen making her grand debut at Met Gala 2023. Post returning from New York, the actress was seen stepping out in the city to attend the Global Sports Pickleball Championship. She graced the event to support her Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania director Shashank Khaitan. Interestingly, she was seen meeting a photographer's mother at the event. Her sweet interaction with the aged lady is winning hearts on the Internet.

Alia Bhatt's sweet gesture impresses netizens

For the event, Alia was seen sporting a white t-shirt and denim jeans. She looked all things stunning in her casual outfit. The new mommy opted for minimal makeup and golden hoop earrings to complete her look. While she was posing for the media, she saw a photographer bringing his mother. The actress walked towards her to meet her. She shook hands and funnily complained about her son. She was heard saying, "Bada acha laga aapse milke.Aapka beta bohot pareshan karta hai mujhe. Nahi, bohot acha kaam karta hai." After posing with her, she asked the photographer to take her carefully. Have a look:

Soon after the video was shared on social media, netizens were seen reacting to it. A user wrote, "The way she treats her fans." Another user wrote, "She is so lovely, purest cutest human inside and outside." One of the comments also read, "Alia looks so young! Sometimes it's hard to believe she's a mother already."

Work front

Alia recently completed shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will be reuniting with Ranveer Singh. The film also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, she will be making her Hollywood debut too. She will feature in Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone FINALLY reacts to Alia Bhatt's Met Gala debut amid facing criticism