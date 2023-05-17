WATCH: Alia Bhatt's sweet interaction with French fan at Gucci Cruise 2024 is winning hearts on the Internet

Actress Alia Bhatt was recently announced as the first Indian Global ambassador for Gucci. On May 16, she represented the Italian fashion house at Gucci Cruise 2024 show. It was held at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. Alia made heads turn in a black dress and her transparent handbag. Post the event, Alia was seen leaving the venue with her team. While she was waiting for her car, she was seen interacting with a fan. The video of her interaction surfaced on the Internet and fans can't stop admiring her 'kindness'.

Alia Bhatt interacts with a fan at Gucci Cruise 2024 show

A fan was seen cheering for Alia while she was waiting for her car. The actress too looked happy while interacting with the fan. The fan was heard saying, "Alia, you’re so pretty. I loved your last movie. You were amazing. Please come to France. You have so many fans there." Alia thanked her for the love and also assured her that she will visit her house whenever she will be in France. The fan took to Twitter and shared videos and pictures. She also wrote about her experience with Alia. Her post read, "Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise After Party in Seoul. She Was really kind with me. I will post the post where she talked to me after. All the korean girls around didn't know her but everyone was amazed by her beauty." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the posts, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "this is soooo cuteeeee." Another fan wrote, "Thankyou for interacting with alia ..as an actress it must've felt so amazing when someone recognise in foreign country..i know she must've felt so happy ..love to you from all her fans."

Meanwhile, the event was also graced by celebs including Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson. NewJeans Hanni, Shin Min-ah, and IU. Interestingly, Alia's picture with Korean star IU was shared on social media. The duo was seen sitting next to each other at the event. Fans were seen gushing over their union. They were happy to see Alia sharing the same frame with IU.

Work front

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. It also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. She is also a part of Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. This year, Alia will be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

