WATCH: Allu Arjun politely informs Kriti Sanon to adjust saree pallu to avoid tripping at National Awards

In August this year, the esteemed jury members announced the winners of the 69th National Film Awards. This year, the movies certified and released in 2021 competed for the coveted award. The ceremony happened in New Delhi at Vigyan Bhavan earlier today, October 17. At the esteemed event, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won their first National Film Award as Best Actress. Among the various videos floating around from the event, a clip showed South star Allu Arjun politely asking Mimi actress Kriti to adjust the pallu of her saree to avoid tripping at the 69th National Film Awards event.

Allu Arjun asks Kriti Sanon to adjust her saree to save her from tripping at the ceremony

At the National Film Award ceremony that happened earlier in the national capital, the current president of India, Droupadi Murmu handed over the certificates and the awards to the respective winners. Apart from Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham won the Best Hindi Film (Feature) award in the regional film category. From the ceremony, a video went viral that shows South Indian actor Allu Arjun asking the Adipurush actress to adjust the pallu of her saree touching the ground. In the clip, Alia, Kriti, Arjun, and Ranbir Kapoor are seen walking together. While the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress takes the lead, she is followed by Kriti. Behind her walks the Pushpa actor. He can be seen being very mindful of Kriti’s saree, trying hard not to stamp on it. However, seconds later, he politely informs Kriti about her saree touching the floor. The actress was quick to take notes and adjusted her clothing.

Take a look:

At the prestigious event, Alia was accompanied by her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor while Kriti brought her parents along to witness the historic moment. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress decided to make a statement by repeating her outfit. She was spotted wearing her wedding saree to the event for which she was lauded by people online. Kriti, on the other hand, looked stunning as she wore a customized handloom saree in ivory by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

