WATCH: Amid Gadar 2's massive success, paparazzi ask Sunny Deol about Gadar 3; here's what he said

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recent film Gadar 2 which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role. The film hit the big screens on August 11, 2023 and has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the box office. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the second part of the 2001 blockbuster, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha follows Tara Singh's journey to Pakistan to save his son. The period action drama is written by Shaktimaan Talwar and is garnering immense love and praise from the audience. But, is Gadar 3 on the cards next?

Sunny Deol confirms Gadar 3 will happen during an interaction with the paparazzi

Sunny Deol was recently spotted at the airport this afternoon. He presented himself in a trendy manner, wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and a gray jacket. And to complete his look, the actor donned sunglasses and white shoes.

As soon as he arrived at the airport, the paparazzi told him, “Gadar 3 ka wait kar rahe hai (We are waiting for Gadar 3).” Reacting to the same, the Gadar 2 actor answered with a big smile on his face. He said, “Vo bhi aayegi (That will also come). Thank you.”

The fans filled the comment section of the videos by reacting with red heart, heart eyes and fire emojis. One Instagram user wrote, “Gaddar 3 will kill it more”, along with thumbs up emoji. Another user commented, “Waiting for Gadar 3”. A third user said, “Can't wait!” and added a red heart eyes emoji. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Gadar director Anil Sharma opened up about Gadar 3

During a recent interview, as quoted by ANI, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma opened up about Gadar 3. He said, “You'll have to wait for that. Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai (the fruit of patience is sweet), just like this one. Some thoughts have come to me and Shaktimaan Ji's (writer of Gadar 2) minds. So just wait everything will happen.”

Meanwhile, even the end of Gadar 2 hinted at another installment of the franchise. In the end, the credits also read, “To be continued” which has sparked excitement even more among fans, for the third installment.

