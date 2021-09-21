WATCH: Amidst IT raids, Sonu Sood shares his wish to build a hospital: Kaam aise hi chalte rehna chahiye

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has recently been in the headlines for not so welcome reasons. Sonu has come under the radar of the IT department, which has accused him of financial irregularities worth Rs. 250 crores. A few days back the department conducted raids on various locations connected to the actor including his house as well. The other premises include Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Gurugram and Kanpur. Sonu Sood recently addressed the media, and while answering their questions, he shared his stance on the matter.

While speaking to the media, Sood stated that it takes time to allocate the money donated to foundations and that it does not get spent in no time. “Jab koi banda mehnat se ek rupaiya bhi deta hai, aapki responsibility hoti hai ki woh sahi jagah pe jaaye…woh unhone kandhe pe hamari zimmedari di hai. (After much hard work, when a person donates even a rupee, it is your responsibility to put it in the right place…that’s a responsibility they put on our shoulders)”

He further added that he wishes to build a hospital and reach the maximum number of people possible. “Meri iccha hospital banana ki hai…ki Sonu Sood rahe naa rahe, koi farak nahi padta, kaam aise hi chalte rehne chahiye….The idea is to make it bigger, zyada se zyada logon tak ponhche aur wahi meri kohshish hai. (I wish to build a hospital. Regardless Sonu Sood exists or not, it should not make a difference. Work should continue as it is….The idea is to make it bigger, and I try that it reaches maximum people),” Sood shared.

When questioned about allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Regulations Act, Sood claimed that not a single penny has been credited to his account. “Not even a single penny, ek rupaiyaa bhi mere account mein nahi aaya”. He further stated that the money directly gets transferred to the poor and needy from the various platforms collecting donations.

