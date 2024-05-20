WATCH: Amit Trivedi, Vidya Malavade couldn’t cast their vote; duo reveal what went wrong

On May 20, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections took place in Mumbai with several celebrities and commoners stepping out to exercise their voting power. While many had a cakewalk, several suffered mismanagement to the extent that they were not able to vote. This included singer Amit Trivedi and actress Vidya Malavade who have taken to social media and shared their ordeal.

Why was Vidya Malavade not able to vote?

The Chak De India actress shared a video on her Instagram where she sought help while claiming that she didn’t receive her voter ID as well. Accompanied by her aged parents, Vidya tried reaching out to officials and even carried her Aadhaar card for alternative proof.

She captioned her post, “How do I vote for India?” and almost broke down in tears sharing the details. Watch here:-

Many wondered if the actress didn't make any mistake and enquired in her comment section. One user explained, "I'm sorry Vidya, the Aadhar card won't allow you to vote sorry but this is the basic knowledge every voter should have and also you should have checked the things prior." Another said, "You should have checked for your name online a few days ahead of the polling date. We all did that."

Amit Trivedi says he was made to stand in queue for hours and was still denied voting

The musician also shared a selfie video detailing what he faced at the polling booth. Amit revealed that not just he but over 200-300 people went back home disappointed and helpless. In his case, authorities told the singer that his voting serial number didn't exist even though they only gave him the slip.

Trivedi captioned his video, “Voting is our constitutional right. Today I was denied that right and I feel helpless. Did this happen to anyone else? How.. and why?? #elections.”

When people commented similar things under Amit’s video like they did in Vidya, the singer clarified, that all the online due diligence and checking was done in advance. He said he and one of his family members were in the correct booth where one got to vote and the other didn’t.

