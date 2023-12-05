WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan arrive with family at The Archies screening
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended The Archies special screening with full family tonight, December 5 in Mumbai. Have a look!
The makers of The Archies organized a special screening of Zoya Akhtar's directorial tonight, December 5 ahead of its release. The event was a star-studded one as several big names from Bollywood graced the screening event. To support his grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film, Amitabh Bachchan arrived with his full family and posed together.
Amitabh Bachchan arrives with his full family at The Archies event
A video on Instagram shows full Bachchan family arriving at The Archies special screening in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and others graced the event. They all twinned in black and were smiling ear-to-ear. On the other hand, Jaya Bachchan wore a gorgeous off white dress and posed with Tina Ambani.
Have a look:
Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his full family including his wife Gauri Khan and sons AbRam and Aryan Khan at The Archies screening. The Dunki actor donned a The Archies t-shirt to support her daughter and her film. On the other hand, Suhana Khan made heads turn in a stunning red glittery long dress.
The star-studded event was graced by Rekha, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, and many more.
Meanwhile, apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, and Agstya, the cast of The Archies also includes Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The film is set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.
ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan dons The Archies t-shirt to support daughter Suhana Khan; arrives with Aryan-AbRam, Gauri for special screening
