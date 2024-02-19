WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan expresses gratitude towards his fans through heartfelt video; ‘Ye nahi to kuch nahi hai’

There is no denying the fact that Amitabh Bachchan is indeed one of the greatest actors in Bollywood. The actor continues to spread his charm even at this age and manages to stun fans with every role he portrays on the silver screen. The actor has been following a Sunday ritual of greeting his fans from his home Jalsa. Yesterday, on yet another Sunday the megastar greeted his fans and posted a video of the same on his X handle. It looked like the veteran star was a bit emotional and touched by his fans and their immense love.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video of

In the video that Amitabh Bachchan shares, we can see a pool of fans waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Fans are holding posters of the actor, and mobile phones to capture the star and their excitement is unmatched. We can also see the Piku star walking barefoot in his tracksuit as he comes to his gate and gets on a stair to raise his hands and meet his fans. He waves at them and folds his hand in a namaste. He can be seen smiling and interacting with them all as the crowd cannot keep calm. Big B can also be seen signing autographs on posters and photo frames. Sharing this heartfelt video, the actor wrote, “T 4825 - ये नहीं हैं तो कुछ नहीं है”

Check out the video:

Amitabh Bachchan marked 55 years in Bollywood

Recently, the legendary actor marked an impressive milestone of 55 years in the film industry and chose Instagram as the canvas to unveil an extraordinary AI-generated image depicting his cinematic journey. Bachchan shared the intricacies of his five-and-a-half decades in Bollywood through this innovative creation. The AI image encapsulates the essence of his prolific career, portraying his mind intricately interwoven with the artistry and craftsmanship of cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan, in his caption, reflected on the profound journey, stating, "55 years in this wondrous World of Cinema... and AI gives me its interpretation."

Check it out:

Amitabh Bachchan on the work front

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was most recently featured in the dystopian action film Ganapath, where he shared the screen with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon.

Apart from this, he has an array of intriguing projects in the pipeline. Among them is the much-anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Additionally, Bachchan is set to appear in Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. Furthermore, he is slated for a reunion with megastar Rajinikanth in the Tamil film Vettaiyan. The actor's diverse and promising line-up reflects his continued commitment to exploring a variety of roles across different genres in the cinematic landscape.

