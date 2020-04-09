WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan salutes the determination of 'Supply Warriors' to keep India connected amid lockdown

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan expresses his gratitude to all supply warriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has affected millions of people around the world. Due to the number of cases been increasing in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown urging citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Even Bollywood celebrities have been requesting fans through social media to stay home and stay safe. Among all, Amitabh Bachchan has also been passing on a message for his fans to help in fighting the deadly virus by staying indoors.

Recently, Mr. Bachchan shared a video where the superstar is seen expressing his gratitude to all the supply warriors who have been risking their lives to serve the nation. He said that on one hand when the entire country is following the lockdown orders by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, there are some selfless corona warriors also called supply warriors who are helping us access our daily requirement essentials easily and are playing an important role. He further added that it is because of these supply warriors' devotion that the lockdown is being successful. Big B expresses his gratitude to such supply warriors with all his heart. This includes the railway people, flight crews, aircraft, truck drivers, delivery guys, grocery fellows, milkmen, and others. It is because of them we are being able to easily access the essential services. Fe requested everyone to not collect or buy those products which are not needed now and to stay home and stay safe. In the end, Amitabh Bachchan thanked all these supply warriors for their dedication.

Sharing the tweet, the Brahmastra actor wrote, "T 3495 - I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown. #IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @COVIDNewsByMIB @MIB_India @swachhbharat."

T 3495 - I express my sincere gratitude to all #SupplyWarriors who are risking their lives every day to serve the nation. We salute your determination towards keeping #India connected amidst lockdown.#IndiaFightsCorona @PMOIndia @COVIDNewsByMIB @MIB_India @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/zug66fL3Zq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

