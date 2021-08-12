WATCH: Amitabh‌ ‌Bachchan‌ ‌shares‌ ‌meme on THIS iconic song from Don;‌ ‌‌Navya‌ ‌can’t‌ ‌stop‌ ‌laughing‌ ‌

Big B is quite active on social media handles. On Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram space to share a hilarious meme with his fans. Remember Big B’s iconic song - Khaike Paan Banaras Wala? The veteran actor dropped a meme based on the song on his social media handle. The audio on Amitabh’s famous video was replaced with the song “I was running far away” making the clip extremely funny.

Sharing the short video, Amitabh Bachchan wrote “Kiya tha kya, kya ho gaya!” Within just an hour of uploading, the post received lakhs of likes and the numbers are only increasing. The hilarious post grabbed his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya’s attention also. Both of them couldn’t stop laughing. Apart from them Siddhant Chaturvedi, Remo Dsouza and Angad Bedi also commented. Score of Amitabh’s fans also rushed to the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Hilarious” followed by laughing emoticons, and a second fan commented, “Best”. A third one wrote, “Legend of generations”.

Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly all set to return with the 13th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV, and it will start airing on August 23. KBC will air five times a week from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram and shared a wonderful picture and wrote, “back .. on that chair from 2000 .. that’s 21 years .. a lifetime .. !! .. and gratitude to all that came along .. this look ..”