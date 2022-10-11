WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans at midnight, greets them outside Jalsa on his 80th birthday

Amitabh Bachchan has turned a year older today. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in the history of Indian cinema. Big B first gained popularity in the early 1970s for films such as Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay, and achieved greater stardom in later years. His first acting role was as one of the seven protagonists in the 1969 action film Saat Hindustani, directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas and has been working for over five decades in showbiz.

On his 80th birthday, Amitabh stepped out to meet fans gathered outside his bungalow Jalsa at midnight. He was accompanied by his daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli. A video of Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans outside Jalsa has gone viral. Big B greeted them all and thanked them for their immense love. In it, the Cheeni Kum actor is seen sporting a checkered sweatshirt and black pants. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Amitabh along with his family has plans to visit the Tirupati temple to celebrate his 80th birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead. The actor's latest comedy-drama film Goodbye is currently running in the theatres. It also featured Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles. Goodbye was theatrically released on 7 October 2022 and received positive reviews from critics.

Next, the Satte Pe Satta actor also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. The film also has Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika. It is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

