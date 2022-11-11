WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan visits Siddhivinayak temple as Uunchai releases today; Abhishek Bachchan joins him

Amitabh Bachchan 's much-anticipated film, Uunchai, has finally hit the theatre screens today. It also features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika in key roles. The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya and it marks his return to the directorial seat after the 2015 movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, which starred Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead. Meanwhile, Uunchai is jointly produced by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films.

Now, as Uunchai has released today, Amitabh was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai as he sought the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh. Along with him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan also accompanied his father. The father-son duo was seen wearing traditional attires. They arrived for darshan at 10 am on Friday (November 11) Meanwhile, Uunchai is the story of 3 elderly friends who decide to leave their lives behind and take a trek to the Mount Everest Base Camp. The film’s tagline goes as: 'Friendship Was Their Only Motivation.'

Amitabh Bachchan work front

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Shah Rukh Khan also played a cameo in the film. Meanwhile, Big B essayed the role of Guru, a leader of the Brahmansh and the one who wields Prabhastra. The film served as the first installment of a planned trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse.

Apart from this, Amitabh is set to make his debut in Telugu cinema in Project K. Directed by Nag Ashwin, it also features Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in the lead. He also has the Hindi remake of The Intern, a 2015 American film, which starred Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, and Rene Russo.