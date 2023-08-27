WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan waves at fans outside his house Jalsa, netizens call him ‘Real DON’

Born as Amitabh Srivastava, Bollywood’s mahanayak, Amitabh Bachchan is a world-renowned celebrity who has fans and well-wishers spread across oceans and continents. People got to know about his acting skills and capability when he was bestowed with the National Film Award for Best Newcomer for his film Saat Hindustani, back in 1969. It was also his debut stint as an actor in Bollywood.

With every passing day, his fandom increased manifolds. Cinephiles are so head over heels in love with the Zanjeer actor that they have given him a place next to God.

Fans gather in huge numbers at Amitabh Bachchan’s house Jalsa

Crowds cheering, shouting names, holding posters- this is a normal scene around the house of senior Bachchan. The love of his fans can be measured by the number of hours they wait outside his house to just get a glimpse of the megastar. Sometimes, the Sholay actor comes outside to greet his fans and well-wishers.

Today was that lucky day when the scores of people waiting outside Jalsa were able to get a glimpse of Big B. Pinkvilla was able to capture the Paa actor in action outside his house. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen standing inside the boundary of his house, addressing the fans waiting for him.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Netizens call him ‘real Don’

During his fan interaction, Amitabh Bachchan was considerate enough to wave and greet everyone standing there. After a couple of minutes, he requested them to leave the premises as it was about to rain. Dressed in his blue sportswear, the actor said goodbye before the doors of his residence shut closed. On watching the video, netizens online called him the real Don. One user commented, “No one can beet u mr.bachaan,” other one said, “Real Don Big B.”

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

At the moment, Big B can be seen hosting the popular TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. We last saw him on the big screen, back in 2022, in the fantasy action-adventure film Brahmāstra: Part One- Shiva. Written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

The movie star has also given his voice to various movies and characters and also sang songs like Piddly for Shamitabh and Bbuddah Hoga Terra Baap for the film Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan gives shout out to Indian men's 4×400m relay team; rebukes commentators for neglecting big win