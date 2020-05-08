WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan wishing everyone happy birthday in a humorous way will drive away your lockdown blues

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Amitabh Bachchan goes ROFL as he wishes everyone a happy birthday calling it as 'one chance every 1000 years'.

Amitabh Bachchan is among the many celebrities from Bollywood who love to remain active on social media and share their opinions, memories, etc. with the fans. The megastar who enjoys a massive fan following on his handles for all the obvious reasons has been sharing some hilarious posts and throwback pictures for fans amid his quarantine period. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a collage of photos from one of the best flower gardens in the world and reminisced about his visit to the Keukenhof Garden, Netherlands.

And today, Mr. Bachchan treated fans with a hilarious video where the megastar is seen going ROFL wishing everyone a happy birthday. Sharing the video, where we can see Big B donning a hoodie and a matching bandana is smiling with his heart out while looking at the camera, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years ..Your age + Your year of birth , every person is = 2020 !!" This is basically a trend where if one was to add one’s age with the year one was born in, it totals up to be 2020.

As soon as Big B posted the video, fans started commented with laughing emojis on his post. Even Tiger Shroff, Aahana Kumra, Maniesh Paul, Bhumi Pednekar commented on the superstar's post. While Tiger shared a laughing a clap emojis, Bhumi commented, "Hahaha."

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the lockdown, Big B was shooting for Brahmastra co-starring and which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will also be collaborating with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The superstar will also be seen alongside Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller, Chehre. He will be teaming up with Ramya Krishnan after almost 21 years in the Tamil movie, Uyarndha Manithan. He will star in a sports drama titled Jhund which has been directed by Nagraj Manjule.

