WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan's heartwarming fan interactions at Jalsa has a Project K connection

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan delighted his fans by sharing a reel on Instagram that showcased his customary meet-and-greet session with them outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. The megastar has been meeting his fans every Sunday for years, and on July 9, he continued the tradition by warmly greeting and interacting with the enthusiastic crowd.

In the video shared by Amitabh Bachchan, the iconic actor can be seen wearing a hoodie adorned with the logo of his highly anticipated film, Project K. This stylish attire not only adds to his casual yet charismatic look but also serves as a promotional tool, generating excitement and anticipation among his fans. Project K boasts a star-studded cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Expressing his gratitude towards his devoted fans, Amitabh Bachchan captioned the video with heartfelt words: "Eternal love for them that come... they be the cause for my become. The hands that meet in symbolic union... my gratitude for one, and the honor and grace of the other."

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on 11 Years of Blogging and Expresses Gratitude to Fans

In addition to his Instagram reel, Bachchan also took to his blog to celebrate a significant milestone. He marked 11 years of daily blogging on Tumblr, a platform where he has shared a wide range of information with his followers. From health updates during his periods of illness to heartwarming throwback memories, his blog has become a channel for connecting with his audience and sharing meaningful content.

Reflecting on the occasion, Bachchan wrote, "9 July... is 11 years since starting to Blog from Tumblr... it be a rowdy and messy buddy at times... but it remains a home... a home that unites us all... warm loving understanding... for once an Ef, always an Ef... and a bit of nostalgia."

The veteran actor is currently preparing for his role in Nag Ashwin's highly anticipated film, Project K. Alongside acclaimed actors Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Bachchan is set to captivate audiences with his exceptional acting skills. The project has generated immense excitement as it is scheduled to be the first-ever Indian film to debut at the esteemed San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in 2023, promising an extraordinary visual spectacle for moviegoers.

