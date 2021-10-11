WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike reaches Jalsa on actor's 79th birthday; Fans croon songs to wish Big B.

Amitabh Bachchan is ruling social media today as the legendary actor is celebrating his 79th birthday. Whether Big B is celebrating a special day or no, there is always a crowd gathered outside his Mumbai home Jalsa. Monday was no different as Big B's fans arrived to wish the actor on his 79th birthday.

Apart from Big B's die-hard fans, Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike also reached Jalsa to join in the birthday festivities. Dressed exactly like Big B, he wore a white kurta-pyjama set and paired that with a yellow Nehru jacket. The group were seen holding a poster wishing Big B and a message that read, "Save Single Screens."

While fans wished and were excited to be there, they also crooned to songs and were in celebratory mood. While the security was tight outside Jalsa, Amitabh Bachchan stepped out for a brief minute to wave out to his fans and truly made their day. Apart from Big B's own security, a few Mumbai Police personnel were also stationed outside to control the crowds.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike: