Watch Amitabh Bachchan's UNSEEN footage of instructing cameraman on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal

Rendezvous with Simi Garewal was amongst the most popular talk shows in the country. Fans still love to watch the old episodes. Right from the late Benazir Bhutto to Amitabh Bachchan, all have graced the show and opened their hearts out and discussed everything from professional to personal life. However, in one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan with his family appeared on the show. And today, Simi shared a behind the scene video on her social media handle showing how Senior Bachchan was giving instructions to the cameraman.

Amitabh Bachchan’s fun at the set:

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Simi shared a behind-the-scenes video of the episode that was aired in 2004. Amitabh, his wife Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are seen sitting on the couch. Simi is seen explaining to them that everyone will be on camera all the time. Amitabh then asked where is his close-up camera? When he was informed, he instructed the cameraperson, “When I do this, you need to stop because I may want to pick my nose or something.” He also added that he may even want to scratch his face and everyone was seen laughing.