WATCH: Anant Ambani reaches Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s residence to invite him for his wedding with Radhika Merchant

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, is all set to tie the knot with his ladylove, Radhika Merchant. The couple will exchange marital vows on July 12, 2024. After hosting a lavish pre-wedding celebration on the cruise around a month ago, the Ambanis are now preparing for the big day.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been busy inviting their guests for their wedding these days.

Anant Ambani, the groom-to-be invites CM Eknath Shinde

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have invited Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to their wedding which will be held next month. On June 26, Anant visited the chief minister's residence, Varsha, to extend the wedding invite.

The groom-to-be was spotted travelling in a car and was accompanied by heavy security on the road.

Watch the video here:

Anant Ambani also invited Ajay Devgn and Kajol

On June 24, Anant Ambani visited actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol's residence, Shivshakti, in Mumbai to invite them to his wedding with Radhika Merchant.

After meeting the couple, Anant was spotted leaving their bungalow in his luxurious orange car. A video of him sitting in the car surfaced on social media back then. His car was behind an armed security personnel.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Last month, the wedding invite of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went viral on the Internet. As per the invite, the three-day extravaganza event will have three ceremonies.

Anant and Radhika will have their 'Shubh Vivah' ceremony at Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

After their marriage on July 12, the couple will have the 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony on July 13. It will be followed by 'Mangal Utsav' (reception) on July 14.

The dress code for their marriage ceremony will be Indian traditional. While for the blessing ceremony, guests will wear Indian formals, for the reception, they are advised to dress up in Indian chic.

The first pre-wedding event of Anant and Radhika took place at Jamnagar, Gujarat earlier this year. The second pre-wedding celebration was on a luxurious cruise at Cannes that took place from May 29 to June 1.

