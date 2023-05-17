WATCH: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur spotted on dinner date after Ranbir Kapoor 'confirms' their relationship

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been hitting headlines lately for their alleged romance. Their relationship rumours started after the duo was seen spending time together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash in 2022. Since then, their joint appearances have been adding extra fuel to the dating rumours. Recently, Ranbir Kapoor seemingly confirmed Aditya's relationship with Ananya as he said that he 'likes a girl starting with the letter A'. After Ranbir's statement went viral on the Internet, the alleged love birds were seen stepping out for a dinner date on Tuesday night.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur enjoy a dinner date in the city

In the video, Ananya is seen sporting a blue high-neck bodycon dress styled with minimal makeup, golden hoop earrings and a messy bun. She looked all things stunning in her chic outfit. On the other hand, Aditya looked dapper in a black shirt paired with matching trousers. The duo was seen exiting a restaurant separately. Both of them posed for the paparazzi individually. Have a look:

After the video of them stepping out post their dinner date was shared online, fans were seen reacting to it. One of the fans called them 'beautiful'. Another fan wrote, "Gorgeous". Others were seen dropping red heart and lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Ananya and Aditya recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra and their videos took over social media. Fans were thrilled to see them together. They even loved seeing their chemistry on the ramp. Though Aditya and Ananya have remained tight-lipped about their alleged romance, but their joint appearances and constant cheering for each other speak volumes about their relationship.

Work front

Ananya will be next seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. She also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vikramaditya Motwane's next untitled film in the pipeline. On the other hand, Aditya has Metro In Dino with Sara Ali Khan. It also stars Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sensharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles.

