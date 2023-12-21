WATCH: Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan-Aryan Khan and more grace Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki screening

For months, there has been excitement surrounding Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki. After numerous teasers and public appearances, the superstar’s highly anticipated comedy-drama has finally been released today. Now, love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted arriving for the film’s screening. Even Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, and Agastya Nanda were spotted for the same.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrive for Dunki’s screening

On Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday on November 2, the teaser for Dunki was unveiled as part of Dunki: Drop 1. Since then, movie enthusiasts have been eagerly waiting, counting days to discover what surprises the star has in store for them. Today is the D-day when the much awaited film has finally made its theatrical release. Now, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the screening of King Khan’s film.

Both the love birds arrived for the screening in different cars. Ananya Panday was spotted donning a gray colored full sleeve top paired with blue jeans as she was seated in her car and Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, was also spotted sporting a gray colored T-shirt.

Suhana Khan, Aryana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Yuvraj Menda arrive for Dunki’s screening

Apart from Ananya Panday and her rumored beau Aditya Roy Kapur, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan, Agastya Nanda and The Archies fame Yuvraj Menda were also spotted for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki’s screening.

The siblings Suhana Khan and her elder brother Aryan Khan arrived for the screening of their father’s film in two different cars. Suhana wore a blue colored top and Aryan on the other hand was spotted in a black colored T-shirt paired with a blue and white colored jacket.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda also arrived for Dunki’s screening along with his The Archies co-star Yuvraj Menda. The young actor was seen in a black colored T-shirt paired with dark blue colored jacket and jeans.

More about the Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani's movie Dunki features a varied cast, including talented actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, portraying lively characters. Dunki revolves around the concept of illegal immigration, particularly through a method known as donkey flight, generating significant attention on the internet. The movie is filmed in various locations in India and globally.

Dunki is a collaboration between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, the screenplay is crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's first project together, Dunki, has made a strong start at the Indian box office. Initial trends suggest an opening day collection of around Rs 30 crore. As of 7 PM, the trends and bookings for evening shows estimated the opening day earnings to be between Rs 28.50 and 30.50 crore. However, the performance in mass regions will play a significant role in determining the final figures.

Dunki has shown strong performance in crucial markets associated with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, including West Bengal, Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab, as well as Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu. The movie had no other releases on December 21 but will now encounter clash with Salaar from December 22 onwards.

